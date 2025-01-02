Axinn Announces Promotions of Antitrust Experts

Axinn, Veltrop & Harkrider LLP has announced the promotion of Michael O’Mara to partner and Lindsey Strang Aberg, Ali Vissichelli, and Eva Yung to counsel, effective January 1, 2025. The four legal professionals, who work across Axinn’s antitrust and litigation practices, have demonstrated exceptional skill and commitment in their respective fields.

According to a statement from the firm’s Managing Partner, Jeny Maier, “Michael, Lindsey, Ali, and Eva are exceptional lawyers whose talent and dedication exemplify Axinn’s core values. Their well-deserved promotions reflect the tremendous value they bring to our clients and firm, and we are thrilled to recognize their contributions to our growth and success.”

Michael O’Mara, who is based in the Washington, D.C. Axinn office, has extensive experience in all aspects of antitrust law. His work includes litigation, merger control, investigations, and counseling, particularly in high-profile domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisitions. He has represented major clients, including Dell Technologies, Stanley Black & Decker, Silver Lake Partners, and Tyson Foods, before regulatory bodies such as the U.S. Department of Justice, Federal Trade Commission, and competition authorities across Europe, China, Korea, Japan, and India. O’Mara’s litigation experience includes defending clients in several significant antitrust class actions, such as those involving allegations of a group boycott and price-fixing in the PVC pipe industry.

Lindsey Strang Aberg, also based in Washington, D.C., focuses on civil litigation, government investigations, mergers and acquisitions, and compliance. In her career, she has litigated class action lawsuits related to price-fixing by U.S. protein suppliers and advised clients like Tyson Foods on major transactions, including its $1.2 billion sale of a pet treats business to General Mills. Strang Aberg has also provided regulatory guidance to a broad range of industries and has been deeply involved in pro bono work. Her efforts include securing owed wages for restaurant workers and assisting Afghan women in obtaining asylum.

Ali Vissichelli, another Washington, D.C.-based attorney, specializes in antitrust matters involving civil, multidistrict, and criminal litigation, as well as investigations across sectors like financial services, technology, and healthcare. She has represented Google in multiple litigations and investigations concerning its advertising technology practices. Vissichelli also has significant experience advising clients on merger clearances, particularly with regard to the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act, and has developed antitrust compliance programs for the tech and pharmaceutical industries.

Eva Yung, who is based in the firm’s New York office, has worked on complex contractual disputes, antitrust cases, and class action lawsuits. Her contributions were crucial to the successful defense of chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen in a defamation and antitrust lawsuit that ended with a federal court dismissal. Yung is also active in pro bono work, representing clients in immigration matters at various legal levels.

Source: CityBiz