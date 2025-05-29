EU Expands Antitrust Probe Into Visa and Mastercard Fees, Seeks Industry Input

European antitrust authorities have intensified their investigation into card payment giants Visa and Mastercard, extending their inquiry into the companies’ fee structures by reaching out to terminal providers and payments firms for more information, according to a European Commission document reviewed by Reuters.

This move marks the latest phase of a probe that began in September, sparked by grievances from retailers and payment service providers over allegedly excessive charges. As noted by Reuters, this newest questionnaire follows a prior round sent to merchants last month. Regulators are reportedly scrutinizing whether Visa and Mastercard have engaged in anti-competitive behavior through the fees they impose for participation in their card schemes.

Visa and Mastercard collectively handle roughly two-thirds of all card transactions within the euro zone, and both levy so-called scheme fees related to access and services within their payment networks. According to Reuters, the latest questionnaire asks about the range and frequency of fees and services introduced or changed between 2017 and 2024, as well as details about which services are mandatory for participation in the schemes.

The European Commission is also examining how transparently the two firms communicate changes in fees or new service introductions to payment companies. Respondents are being asked whether these notifications are timely and sufficiently detailed, and whether they have filed any complaints with either company in the past seven years — and how long those complaints took to resolve.

According to a person familiar with the investigation, the line of questioning may indicate that the Commission is evaluating whether Visa and Mastercard possess dominant market positions and if they might be exploiting that status, Reuters reported.

In response to the scrutiny, Mastercard maintained that its offerings are designed to provide seamless, secure, and convenient payment experiences. “Mastercard offers consumers and businesses choice, ways to pay and be paid that are hassle-free and worry-free, secure and most convenient for them,” a spokesperson said.

Visa defended its fee structure by emphasizing the value it delivers to the broader financial ecosystem in Europe. “This includes extremely high levels of security and fraud prevention, near-perfect operational resilience and reliability,” the company stated.

Per Reuters, the probe’s widened scope indicates growing regulatory interest in how dominant players in the payments sector set and adjust their fees, especially given the critical role they play in Europe’s digital economy.

Source: Reuters