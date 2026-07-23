EU Hits Google With $1 Billion Fine in First Digital Markets Act Penalty

The European Commission has fined Google’s parent company, Alphabet, €890 million (about $1 billion), concluding that the company violated the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) by giving preferential treatment to its own services in Google Search and limiting how app developers could direct users to alternative purchasing options outside the Google Play Store. The decision represents the first monetary penalty issued under the EU’s DMA, a law designed to curb the market power of the world’s largest digital platforms.