House Bill Could Strip Cities of Authority to Regulate Rent Algorithms

A newly passed legislative package in the U.S. House of Representatives has sparked intense debate over federal authority and local efforts to regulate artificial intelligence in housing markets. The bill includes a provision that would bar state and local governments from imposing restrictions on automated decision-making tools—such as rent-setting algorithms—for the next decade.

According to a statement reported by The Wall Street Journal, the measure would provide sweeping legal protection to companies like RealPage and Yardi Systems, whose revenue management software has faced increasing scrutiny from local and state authorities. These tools, which use algorithms to optimize rent pricing and occupancy, have been blamed by critics for contributing to steep rental increases during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While RealPage has denied any wrongdoing and emphasized that landlords are not obligated to follow its pricing suggestions, regulators allege that such platforms encourage coordinated pricing strategies that may violate antitrust laws. Per a statement from federal and state officials, these algorithms have been accused of helping landlords collectively inflate rents by analyzing confidential data across properties.

The House provision arrives at a moment when local jurisdictions are mounting a series of bans and legal challenges against the use of these technologies. Cities such as San Francisco, San Jose, Philadelphia, and Providence have enacted ordinances restricting or outright prohibiting the use or sale of algorithmic pricing tools. Jersey City recently became the first municipality in New Jersey to pass such a ban, and Colorado is on the verge of signing a similar measure into state law.

However, if the House bill is enacted, it could nullify these localized efforts. “We would no longer be able to enforce this ban,” Providence City Council President Rachel Miller told The Wall Street Journal, expressing concern over the bill’s potential to preempt local authority.

In response, local officials are considering legal strategies to defend their ordinances. According to a statement referenced in the Journal, some municipalities may argue in court that their restrictions are rooted in broader consumer protection and housing laws rather than direct regulation of artificial intelligence. Legal analysts suggest that these arguments could ultimately be decided by higher courts, potentially reaching the U.S. Supreme Court.

The proposed federal moratorium has also stirred controversy on Capitol Hill. While some senators have pushed for Department of Justice investigations into RealPage’s pricing system and introduced antitrust legislation targeting algorithm-driven rent coordination, those efforts face long odds in a Republican-controlled Congress. According to the Journal, moderate Senate Republicans have voiced opposition to several elements of the House’s broader tax package, particularly provisions affecting Medicaid spending, which could complicate negotiations over the bill’s final form.

Even if passed, the federal legislation would not shield companies like RealPage from ongoing private litigation. Class-action lawsuits alleging antitrust and consumer protection violations remain active and would not be impacted by the proposed regulatory freeze.