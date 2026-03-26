Rethinking Buy-Side Antitrust “Group Boycotts”

One of the more confusing questions of antitrust law pertains to when buyers choose not to buy something. Such activity, when done collectively, can violate antitrust law as a “group boycott.” Boycotts, however, occur frequently for reasons unrelated to competition, such as when buyers seek to convince companies to change policies for a wide variety of social reasons, as exemplified by recent high-profile boycotts of Bud Light and Disney. Determining when such boycotts violate antitrust

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