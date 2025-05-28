Paying By Robot: Clearing the Regulatory Obstacles to Agentic Payments

As Generative AI (“GenAI”) technologies rapidly evolve, we stand at the threshold of a significant shift in how consumers initiate payments. Unlike the mobile revolution — where existing payment regulations comfortably accommodated new form factors — agentic payments present novel regulatory challenges. This paper examines how current U.S. payment regulations, particularly the Truth-in-Lending Act and Electronic Funds Transfer Act, create obstacles for GenAI-powered payment agents by req

THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 98.85.178.216 Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

...