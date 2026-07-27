Privacy Through the Lens of Market Segmentation

This article challenges the conventional view that privacy debates are primarily about limiting firms’ access to consumer data. Instead, the author argues that the economic significance of personal information lies in how it enables firms to segment markets, with different forms of segmentation producing markedly different effects on prices and consumer welfare. Through a series of illustrative examples, he demonstrates that greater access to data need not always harm consumers, and may in

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