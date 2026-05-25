Private Equity in Healthcare: Trends, Evidence, and State Antitrust Enforcement

This article provides a comprehensive overview of private equity’s expanding role in healthcare and the evolving enforcement landscape surrounding it. The authors’ analysis captures the tension between the potential efficiencies generated by private equity investment and the risks associated with consolidation, cost-cutting, and impacts on care quality. Importantly, they trace the shifting stance of U.S. federal enforcers — from heightened scrutiny of roll-up strategies to a renewed emphas

THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 98.85.178.216 Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

...