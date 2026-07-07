Promoting Due Process in Antitrust: The Next Step Forward

In this contribution, Alden F. Abbott examines the global push for procedural fairness in antitrust, focusing on initiatives such as the OECD recommendations and the International Competition Network’s Competition Agency Procedures framework. While these efforts have helped articulate widely accepted due process norms — transparency, impartiality, and the right to be heard — the author emphasizes their limitations as non-binding instruments with weak accountability mechanisms. He argues th

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