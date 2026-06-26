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Reassessing Mix-and-Match Divestitures

BY and | June 26, 2026

This article reassesses so-called “mix-and-match” divestitures, in which assets from multiple sellers, markets, or business lines are assembled into customized remedy packages. Although these remedies have often been viewed skeptically...

This article reassesses so-called “mix-and-match” divestitures, in which assets from multiple sellers, markets, or business lines are assembled into customized remedy packages. Although these remedies have often been viewed skeptically by enforcement agencies, the authors argue that they offer important and underappreciated advantages. By expanding the pool of potential buyers and permitting more tailored remedial structures, mix-and-match divestitures may in some cases enhance the effective

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