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Remedies In EU Competition Law: Between Caution, Creativity and Structural Change

BY | June 26, 2026

Remedies are central to EU competition law enforcement: without them, identifying anticompetitive conduct is largely futile. Yet the Commission’s remedial record in digital markets – exemplified by Microsoft, Google Shopping,...

Remedies are central to EU competition law enforcement: without them, identifying anticompetitive conduct is largely futile. Yet the Commission’s remedial record in digital markets – exemplified by Microsoft, Google Shopping, and Google Android – reveals a systematic failure of the principles-based, behavioral approach it has long preferred. This article examines the legal framework under Regulation 1/2003, reviews the Commission’s enforcement record, considers reform proposals from the a

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