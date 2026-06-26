Remedies In EU Competition Law: Between Caution, Creativity and Structural Change

Remedies are central to EU competition law enforcement: without them, identifying anticompetitive conduct is largely futile. Yet the Commission’s remedial record in digital markets – exemplified by Microsoft, Google Shopping, and Google Android – reveals a systematic failure of the principles-based, behavioral approach it has long preferred. This article examines the legal framework under Regulation 1/2003, reviews the Commission’s enforcement record, considers reform proposals from the a

THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 98.85.178.216 Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

...