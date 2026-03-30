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Resolving the Competition Paradox: Aligning Public Procurement Rules With Tech Sovereignty

BY and | March 30, 2026

Europe invests billions in tech sovereignty while public procurement (representing 14 percent of GDP annually) systematically channels contracts to the very foreign providers these policies aim to break dependence from....

Europe invests billions in tech sovereignty while public procurement (representing 14 percent of GDP annually) systematically channels contracts to the very foreign providers these policies aim to break dependence from. EU procurement rules are built on competition policy principles: non-discrimination, efficiency, and competitive neutrality. Yet these principles focus on ensuring fair competition within each tender, treating procurement as discrete episodes where the best current bidder wins. T

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