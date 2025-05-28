A PYMNTS Company

Stablecoin Payments in the U.S. and the EU: Regulatory Considerations and Market Dynamics Following Stripe’s Acquisition of Bridge

BY | May 28, 2025

Stablecoins are increasingly positioned not merely as financial instruments but as emerging components of payment infrastructure. Stripe’s recent $1.1 billion acquisition of Bridge, a stablecoin payment platform, illustrates a growing…

Stablecoins are increasingly positioned not merely as financial instruments but as emerging components of payment infrastructure. Stripe’s recent $1.1 billion acquisition of Bridge, a stablecoin payment platform, illustrates a growing industry shift toward integrating blockchain-based assets into mainstream payment flows. This article examines the competitive dynamics shaping this development, with a particular focus on how stablecoin payments intersect with existing regulatory frameworks in t

...
THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 98.85.178.216

Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

Recent News
Spain’s Economy Ministry to Scrutinize BBVA’s Attempted Sabadell Takeover
Bipartisan Group of State AGs Press Congress to Nix 10-Year Moratorium on AI Laws
ACCC Launches Preliminary Inquiry Into REA Group Over Alleged Price Gouging
Swiss Firm Clariant Hit with €1 Billion Lawsuit Over Alleged Price Fixing