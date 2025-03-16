A PYMNTS Company

Standards: America’s Path to Global Leadership (Again)

BY | March 16, 2025

For decades, America has led global technological innovation, with industry standards like the World Wide Web, Wi-Fi, and USB driving economic growth. However, shifts in policy and practice now threaten…

For decades, America has led global technological innovation, with industry standards like the World Wide Web, Wi-Fi, and USB driving economic growth. However, shifts in policy and practice now threaten this leadership. Policies that impose participation controls and weaken patent quality directly undermine the ability of American companies to compete globally. Meanwhile, deliberate abuses of FRAND (Fair, Reasonable, and Non-Discriminatory) commitments for licensing standard-essential patents (

...
THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 98.85.178.216

Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

Recent News
DOJ Antitrust Chief Gail Slater Assembles Veteran Team for Key Cases
UK Demands Access to Apple’s Encrypted Cloud Data, Spark Legal and Privacy Battle
Turkey Probes Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Over Anti-Competitive Practices
Elon Musk and OpenAI Agree to Accelerate Trial Amidst Legal Battle Over AI’s For-Profit Shift