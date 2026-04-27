Teaming Up Without Tripping Up: Antitrust Guardrails For Energy Infrastructure Collaborations

In recent years, the combination of increased demand for energy resources together with supply-side shocks from a volatile federal energy and trade policy landscape has resulted in critical equipment price and availability uncertainty, adding value to proprietary supplier relationships and procurement pipelines. In addition, the market has witnessed marked diversification in the type, location and volume of electricity market generation resources, combined with barriers to needed upgrades to ene

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