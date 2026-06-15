TechREG® Chronicle – Buy Now Pay Later

Dear Readers,

“Buy Now, Pay Later” (“BNPL”) has moved from fintech curiosity to embedded infrastructure in modern consumer markets, quietly reshaping how credit is extended, priced, and experienced. What began as a frictionless alternative to traditional lending now sits at the intersection of payments, consumer protection, and competition policy—raising familiar questions in unfamiliar forms. Are these products expanding access and disciplining incumbents, or are they reintrodu

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