TechREG® Chronicle – Digital Privacy

Dear Readers,

This edition of the TechREG Chronicle examines the complex intersection of data privacy, competition, and consumer protection in digital markets. It analyses the evolving legal basis for processing data for behavioral advertising, scrutinizing the adequacy of current notice and consent mechanisms. Further, it assesses the impact of privacy regulations on business models and consumer choices, exploring the difficult task of harmonizing diverse and frequently amended privacy laws acr

THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 35.173.238.138 Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

...