EU to Proceed with Tech Fines Despite US Tariff Pause

Brussels appears poised to impose steep penalties on major U.S. tech firms, including Meta and Apple, even as former President Donald Trump temporarily halts a planned trade clash with the European Union, according to the New York Post.

Sources familiar with the matter told the New York Post that the European Commission may announce fines against Meta and Apple in the coming days for alleged violations of antitrust laws, though the exact timing remains uncertain and could shift based on ongoing developments.

This comes shortly after Trump unexpectedly announced a 90-day suspension on the imposition of his “reciprocal tariffs,” which would have added a 20% duty on all EU exports to the United States. The delay, confirmed by White House insiders, was intended to de-escalate transatlantic tensions and open the door for further trade discussions.

However, EU regulators appear determined to press ahead with enforcement under the bloc’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), which was designed to rein in anti-competitive practices by dominant digital platforms. One senior EU official told the New York Post that the tech fines are being handled as an entirely separate issue from trade negotiations with Washington.

“This legal assessment and tariffs are two completely separate processes,” a source close to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the Post, signaling that the Commission is unlikely to soften its regulatory stance in exchange for trade concessions.

According to the New York Post, Meta could face penalties reaching hundreds of millions of dollars—or even exceeding $1 billion—over its business practices. While Apple is also in the Commission’s crosshairs, the size of its potential fine is less certain, with sources indicating it could be more modest as Brussels balances enforcement with diplomatic sensitivity.

The Commission is also expected to issue Meta a formal cease-and-desist order, outlining the specific actions the company must take to comply with EU regulations, per the New York Post.

Despite pressure from the U.S. side, European officials remain unmoved. One anonymous EU official noted that enforcement of the DMA will proceed regardless of political developments in Washington. “The DMA is a law that’s in place, and we need to enforce it. We have it to protect our consumers, and it applies to all companies,” the official emphasized.

Tensions over the issue have also been inflamed by criticism from former White House trade advisor Peter Navarro, who, in an op-ed for the Financial Times, accused the EU of engaging in “lawfare” to unfairly target American firms. He claimed the bloc’s regulatory tactics were even more damaging than tariffs.

At a Capitol Hill hearing, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer echoed those concerns, asserting that the United States would not allow foreign jurisdictions to unilaterally shape the global rules for digital commerce.

While President von der Leyen has reportedly considered using tech enforcement as a potential countermeasure against U.S. trade pressure, other European lawmakers insist that regulatory decisions must remain independent of geopolitical maneuvering.

Meanwhile, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has reportedly been appealing to the White House for assistance, hoping to either reduce the fines or eliminate them altogether, according to New York Post sources.

Source: The New York Post