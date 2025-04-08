EU Nears Ruling on Apple and Meta Over Alleged Tech Rule Breaches

The European Union is poised to issue a ruling within weeks on whether U.S. tech giants Apple and Meta Platforms have violated sweeping regulations designed to limit the dominance of major digital platforms, according to Reuters.

The investigation, led by the European Commission, has been ongoing since March of last year and centers on potential breaches of the Digital Markets Act (DMA). This legislation, which came into force in 2023, outlines a strict framework of obligations aimed at fostering fair competition and giving consumers more options in the digital marketplace. Apple and Meta were among the companies designated as “gatekeepers” under the law, triggering heightened regulatory scrutiny.

Antitrust chief Teresa Ribera, speaking to members of the European Parliament on Tuesday, confirmed that decisions on the matter are imminent. “Decisions could be adopted in the coming weeks,” she said when pressed on the timeline. Her comments mark a slight delay from a previously anticipated March decision, which she had earlier communicated to Reuters.

Per Reuters, both Apple and Meta are likely to face relatively modest penalties if found in violation of the DMA, though the broader implications of the ruling could be significant. The companies have drawn attention from EU regulators over concerns they may have used their dominant positions to stifle competition and limit consumer choice.

Related: Brussels Softens DMA Penalties for Apple and Meta Amid US Concerns

Meta has pushed back against the Commission’s actions, defending its business practices and questioning the motivations behind the investigation. “This is not just about fines – it’s about the Commission seeking to handicap successful American businesses simply because they’re American, while letting Chinese and European rivals off the hook,” a spokesperson for Meta stated, according to Reuters.

The proceedings come at a time of heightened economic and geopolitical tensions between the United States and the European Union. Trade disputes, including lingering fallout from tariffs imposed during the Trump administration, continue to strain relations. Some EU member states, including France, have advocated for stronger measures targeting U.S. digital services.

Source: Reuters