TechREG® Chronicle – Economics of Privacy

Dear Readers,

Privacy has long been treated as a matter of individual rights and compliance obligations. Yet as digital markets mature, debates over privacy increasingly intersect with questions of governance, competition, data ownership, platform design, and market structure. The contributions in this Chronicle examine these intersections from a variety of legal and economic perspectives. Together, they explore whether existing privacy frameworks remain fit for purpose in an environment

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