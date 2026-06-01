TechREG® Chronicle – Healthcare AI

Dear Readers,

This TechREG Chronicle turns to the increasingly consequential intersection of AI, medicine, and the so-called social determinants of health (“SDoH”). As health systems evolve beyond purely clinical data toward richer, more contextualized information environments, the integration of SDoH into AI systems raises a central tension: the same data that can improve equity and care delivery can also encode and obscure discrimination. The contributions in this issue begin to map

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