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TechREG® Chronicle – Tech Industrial Policy

BY | March 30, 2026

Dear Readers,   This Chronicle brings together contributions that explore the evolving relationship between industrial policy, competition, regulation & technological change from complementary angles. To open this edition, we present...

Dear Readers,

 

This Chronicle brings together contributions that explore the evolving relationship between industrial policy, competition, regulation & technological change from complementary angles.

To open this edition, we present a summary of a CPI Talks interview with Michael Mandel (Progressive Policy Institute), who argues that tech industrial policy should focus less on the already fast-growing digital sector and more on reviving productivity in lagging “physical” industries

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