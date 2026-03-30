TechREG® Chronicle – Tech Industrial Policy

Dear Readers,

This Chronicle brings together contributions that explore the evolving relationship between industrial policy, competition, regulation & technological change from complementary angles.

To open this edition, we present a summary of a CPI Talks interview with Michael Mandel (Progressive Policy Institute), who argues that tech industrial policy should focus less on the already fast-growing digital sector and more on reviving productivity in lagging “physical” industries

THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 98.85.178.216 Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

...