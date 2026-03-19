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The AI Paradox of Data-Driven Competition

BY | March 19, 2026

This contribution evaluates the antitrust enforcement progress made in dealing with “GAFAM” data-driven monopolistic competition in digital markets, especially under the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (“DMA”). It also explores...

This contribution evaluates the antitrust enforcement progress made in dealing with “GAFAM” data-driven monopolistic competition in digital markets, especially under the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (“DMA”). It also explores potential antitrust abuses of monopolistic dominance in emerging markets such as artificial intelligence (“AI”)-driven competition for humanoid and industrial robots. First, this contribution briefly evaluates the contextual antitrust abuses of monopoli

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