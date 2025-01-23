A PYMNTS Company

The Antitrust Division’s Recent Work to Combat International Cartels

BY | January 23, 2025

Two longstanding and intersecting criminal enforcement priorities for the U.S. DOJ Antitrust Division are international price-fixing cartels and bid rigging targeting government procurement. International cartels and other cross-border competition crimes…

Two longstanding and intersecting criminal enforcement priorities for the U.S. DOJ Antitrust Division are international price-fixing cartels and bid rigging targeting government procurement. International cartels and other cross-border competition crimes — which constitute a third of the Antitrust Division’s criminal investigations — are a priority because of their devastating, widespread impact on consumers and the United States’ free-market economy; this is particularly true when the c

...
THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 98.85.178.216

Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

Recent News
Prime Therapeutics Found in Violation of Antitrust Laws, Arbitrator Rules
Honda and Nissan Face Challenges in China Amid Potential Merger
Trump Criticizes EU’s Tech Crackdown, Calls It ‘A Form of Taxation’
Meta Faces Fresh Allegations of EU Law Breaches in Subscription Service Rollout