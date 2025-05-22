Shein Warns of Higher Costs for French Shoppers Amid EU Fee Proposal

French consumers may soon face higher prices when shopping from low-cost e-commerce platform Shein, as both European and national efforts take aim at the environmental and trade practices of fast-fashion retailers. According to Reuters, Shein has voiced concerns over a proposed European Union (EU) fee on incoming packages and a French legislative push to penalize fast-fashion items.

Speaking in an interview with Sud Radio, Shein’s French spokesperson Quentin Ruffat criticized the EU’s plan to implement a 2-euro ($2.26) handling fee on packages shipped directly from outside the bloc. Ruffat questioned the approach, suggesting dialogue would be more productive than new taxes. Per Reuters, this marks the first public response from Shein regarding the proposal.

The proposed measure, which still requires approval from EU member states and the European Parliament, is expected to impact platforms like Shein and its competitor Temu. These companies have expanded rapidly by taking advantage of customs exemptions on low-value imports, allowing them to sell inexpensive goods directly to European consumers.

Read more: Trouble In Store: New Challenges for Shein and Temu Devotees in South Africa

In addition to the EU-wide fee, Ruffat pointed to domestic legislation in France that could further increase costs for shoppers. In March, France’s National Assembly passed a bill that would impose financial penalties on fast-fashion products, aiming to curb the industry’s environmental footprint. The measure is widely seen as targeting companies like Shein due to their high turnover of low-cost apparel.

“Between the [French] bill … which mainly targets Shein, and the announcement yesterday by the European Union, the French could pay 12 euros more for their Shein clothing by 2030,” Ruffat said, according to Reuters.

The EU proposal includes a lower 50-cent fee for parcels routed through local warehouses, but the higher charge would apply to goods shipped directly to consumers. France, one of the bloc’s most influential members, has already expressed its support for the measure, Reuters reported.

Source: Reuters