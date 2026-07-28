German Cartel Office Fines Maxxis, Two Tire Distributors Over Illegal Pricing Practices
Germany’s Federal Cartel Office has imposed a combined €11.9 million in fines on tire importer Maxxis International GmbH, two wholesale distributors, and an individual executive over unlawful resale pricing practices involving Maxxis and CST branded tires, according to Germany’s competition authority. The case underscores regulators’ continued focus on agreements that restrict independent pricing by distributors and retailers.