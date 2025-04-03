A PYMNTS Company

The Choice of Judicial Settlement Pathways for Frand Licensing Disputes Under Chinese Law: Perspectives From Actions for the Declaration of Frand Obligation

BY and | April 3, 2025

An action for the declaration of FRAND obligations is a lawsuit petitioning the court to affirm whether one or both parties in FRAND licensing negotiations have fulfilled their FRAND obligations…

An action for the declaration of FRAND obligations is a lawsuit petitioning the court to affirm whether one or both parties in FRAND licensing negotiations have fulfilled their FRAND obligations or duty of good faith under the FRAND licensing framework. In recent years, as Chinese courts have accepted and adjudicated a series of cases concerning the declaration of FRAND obligations, issues such as whether such actions can be independently brought to the court under Chinese law, the scope of revi

...
THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 98.85.178.216

Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

Recent News
Zuckerberg Pushes for Settlement Ahead of Antitrust Trial
EU’s Teresa Ribera Looks to Thread the Trans-Atlantic Needle on the DMA
Safran Poised to Secure EU Antitrust Approval for Collins Aerospace Deal
Siemens to Acquire Dotmatics in $5.1 Billion Deal to Strengthen AI-Powered Life Sciences Portfolio