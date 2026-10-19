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The Draft EU Merger Guidelines, the Future Markets Model, and Turkish Merger Control

BY and | October 19, 2026

This article argues that the draft Guidelines’ “Innovation Spaces” and “general innovation competition” remain in substance the protection of competition in markets for products not yet in existence. Applying the...

This article argues that the draft Guidelines’ “Innovation Spaces” and “general innovation competition” remain in substance the protection of competition in markets for products not yet in existence. Applying the model’s four prongs to the Turkish Competition Board’s decisions, from early life sciences cases through Dow/DuPont and Bayer/Monsanto to Google/Galileo, they place Türkiye at an intermediate point on the enforcement spectrum and expect it to move further, not least because,

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