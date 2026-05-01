The Expanding Investment Security Toolkit

Because technological change outpaces governments’ ability to regulate, the U.S. government often adapts existing regulatory tools to address national security risk presented by emerging technologies, rather than developing new and customized tools. As both Congress and the Executive Branch have increasingly been focusing on investment security issues, existing tools such as the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States and Team Telecom have been leveraged to manage the national sec

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