The Gale and the Wrecking Ball: Creative Destruction, AI-Native Start-Ups, and the Trouble With “Move Fast and Break Things”

Generative AI has driven the cost of building software toward zero. “Vibe coding” lets a found­er with an idea and a weekend ship a working product, and the start-up landscape is being reshaped accordingly. It is tempting to read this as Joseph Schumpeter’s “perennial gale of cre­ative destruction” blowing harder than ever, and to cheer the Silicon Valley creed of “move fast and break things” as its natural expression. This article argues the opposite.

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