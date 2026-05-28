The (Geo)Political Identity of the DMA

This article offers a provocative reading of the Digital Markets Act as something more than a competition instrument. The authors suggest that beneath debates over fairness, contestability, and compliance lies a broader geopolitical project: an effort to shape the future architecture of digital markets in ways aligned with European strategic interests. Their contribution invites readers to reconsider how industrial policy and competition law increasingly intersect.

By Oles Andriychuk & Ben

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