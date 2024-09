The Inconsistent Influence of U.S. Antitrust on Canadian Competition Law

When shaping Canadian competition law, Canadian legislators and enforcers historically have canvassed comparative experience, including most prominently that of the U.S., but have typically concluded that distinct circumstances in Canada, such as its smaller size, call for distinct competition law. In recent competition law reform processes, however, Canadian authorities and legislation have placed remarkable importance on conformity with U.S. law on key dimensions of mergers law. For example, w

THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 35.173.238.138 Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

...