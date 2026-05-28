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The New Political Determinants of U.S. Antitrust Policy

BY | May 28, 2026

This article explores the evolving political determinants of U.S. antitrust enforcement and asks whether changing institutional structures are reshaping how discretionary power is exercised. This contribution moves beyond familiar debates...

This article explores the evolving political determinants of U.S. antitrust enforcement and asks whether changing institutional structures are reshaping how discretionary power is exercised. This contribution moves beyond familiar debates over ideology and enforcement priorities to examine the changing architecture of government itself, and whether evolving norms around executive authority may alter the conditions under which antitrust decisions are made.

By Aziz Z. Huq [1]

 

I. Institutional

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