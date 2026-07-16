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The Potential Impact of Agentic AI on Competition and Merger Review

BY and | July 16, 2026

While the capabilities of agentic AI are rapidly expanding and our ability to predict their full impact is limited, the speed of innovation and adoption of these tools compels us...

While the capabilities of agentic AI are rapidly expanding and our ability to predict their full impact is limited, the speed of innovation and adoption of these tools compels us to think through their implications. Building on insights about algorithmic pricing, this article analyzes the effects that AI agents deployed by firms and consumers could have on competition. We examine emerging uses of AI agents in firms’ operations and on the consumer side, and analyze how these tools may affect co

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