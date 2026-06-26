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The Role of Structural Remedies in Digital Ecosystem Mergers

BY , and | June 26, 2026

Structural remedies are often preferred by competition authorities because they reshape market structure and avoid ongoing behavioural oversight. In digital ecosystem mergers, however, those same advantages may become limitations. This...

Structural remedies are often preferred by competition authorities because they reshape market structure and avoid ongoing behavioural oversight. In digital ecosystem mergers, however, those same advantages may become limitations. This article identifies three challenges. First, products whose competitive strength depends on integration within an ecosystem may not remain viable as stand-alone divestment businesses. Second, potentially harmful elements, such as data, may be inseparable from benig

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