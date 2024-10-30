A PYMNTS Company

The Search for Antitrust Remedies in Tech Leads Beyond Antitrust

BY | October 30, 2024

The examination in this paper of some proposed and actual antitrust remedies in tech reveals such severe limitations that it is time to seek a reformed institutional arrangement for protecting…

The examination in this paper of some proposed and actual antitrust remedies in tech reveals such severe limitations that it is time to seek a reformed institutional arrangement for protecting the public interest in tech industries. Antitrust enforcers and courts will do as much as they can under existing constraints, but their efforts might inevitably fall short in the face of the reluctance of courts to approve needed remedies, the administrative difficulty of implementing and enforcing them,

...
