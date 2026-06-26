The Structural Directive: Vindicating the High Purpose of the Antitrust Laws

After more than a decade of vigorous advocacy by policy analysts, journalists, and legal scholars, federal and state enforcers finally found the political will to initiate numerous antitrust enforcement actions under Section 2 of the Sherman Act—the antitrust provision proscribing unfair monopolization. During the first Trump and Biden administrations, multiple enforcement actions were brought against the world’s largest corporations, some of which are currently navigating the litigation pro

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