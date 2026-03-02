Treasury Issues AI Risk Management Guides for Banks and Fintechs 

Artificial intelligence is moving from pilot projects to production systems across banking and payments. That shift creates a basic problem regulators and compliance teams know well. When everyone uses the same tool but speaks a different language about it, oversight gets sloppy. One team calls a model “machine learning;” another calls it “AI;” a third calls it “automation.” Yet, the risks are real and familiar. Bias, opaque decision-making, data leakage, fraud, and consumer harm do not get easier to manage just because the technology is new.