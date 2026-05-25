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Trump’s MFN Initiative: The EU Competition Law Perspective

BY and | May 25, 2026

President Trump's most-favored-nation pricing initiative for prescription drugs is reshaping global pharmaceutical markets – so far, the EU competition law implications have received little attention. This article aims to fill...

President Trump’s most-favored-nation pricing initiative for prescription drugs is reshaping global pharmaceutical markets – so far, the EU competition law implications have received little attention. This article aims to fill the gap. It examines how the MFN framework, by benchmarking U.S. prices against European prices, creates tangible risks for pharmaceutical companies under both Article 101 and Article 102 TFEU. Manufacturers responding to Washington’s pressure through coordin

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