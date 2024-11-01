Turkiye’s Artificial Intelligence Law Proposal: Analysis of the First Attempt to Regulate AI and Comparison to EU Legislation

The AI Law Proposal (“Proposal”), submitted to the Turkish Grand National Assembly on June 24, 2024, aims to establish a regulatory framework for artificial intelligence (AI) in Turkiye. Inspired by the European Union’s AI Act, the Proposal seeks to enhance the safe, ethical, and fair use of AI, protect personal data, and safeguard privacy rights. It covers all AI system stakeholders, including providers and users. Key components include risk management, compliance requirements, and pe

THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 35.173.238.138 Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

...