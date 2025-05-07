DOJ, FTC Open Public Comment on Ticketing Practices

Comments from the public will be accepted online through July 6, giving fans, artists, venues, and other stakeholders an opportunity to weigh in on what many describe as a broken ticketing system.

This latest action stems from an executive order signed in March by former President Donald Trump, which called for stronger enforcement of antitrust laws in the live entertainment sector. As reported by Yahoo News, the order also directed the FTC to actively enforce the Better Online Ticket Sales (BOTS) Act—a law aimed at preventing automated software from purchasing large volumes of tickets for resale at inflated prices.

“Competitive live entertainment markets should deliver value to artists and fans alike,” said Gail Slater, head of the DOJ’s Antitrust Division. Slater emphasized the department’s ongoing commitment to scrutinizing the ticketing landscape and pursuing enforcement actions that could lead to more competition, lower prices for consumers, and better pay for performers.

FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson also highlighted the growing frustration among consumers, noting that many feel priced out of concerts and events due to scalpers, bots, and what he described as “unfair and deceptive practices,” per Yahoo News.

This inquiry arrives against the backdrop of an ongoing antitrust lawsuit filed last year by the DOJ and several state attorneys general against Live Nation and its subsidiary Ticketmaster. The lawsuit accuses the entertainment giant of maintaining a monopolistic grip on the industry, allegedly suppressing competition and driving up costs for both fans and performers.

Live Nation has firmly denied these allegations, calling the lawsuit “baseless.” In a statement quoted by Yahoo News, the company argued that the DOJ’s case misrepresents the economics of the live entertainment business, noting that most service fees are retained by venues, not Ticketmaster, and that the company’s market share and profit margins have diminished due to increased competition.

