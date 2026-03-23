Vinson & Elkins Launches Brussels Office With Hire of Hogan Lovells Antitrust Partner

Vinson & Elkins has opened a Brussels office and hired Hogan Lovells antitrust partner May Lyn Yuen to lead the new team, according to a statement tied to the firm’s latest European expansion.
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The new office is based in Brussels’ European Quarter, close to the European Commission, positioning the firm near one of the region’s key regulatory hubs. Vinson & Elkins, headquartered in Houston, has more than 700 lawyers and is widely known for its energy practice.
The Brussels launch comes after the firm opened in Dublin in 2024 and continued to grow its U.S. antitrust bench, with six partner hires over the past five years, according to a statement from the firm.
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Yuen, who is qualified in both the EU and the UK, advises clients on cross-border transactions and oversees global merger control strategies. Her arrival gives Vinson & Elkins a senior antitrust presence in Brussels as firms continue investing in competition law capabilities across Europe.
Read more: Vinson & Elkins Grows Antitrust Litigation Practice
The move underscores the firm’s focus on expanding both its investigations and transactional work across jurisdictions. This “reflects our commitment to both our cross-border investigations and transactional practices”, said Vinson & Elkins Chair Keith Fullenweider.
Brussels has become an increasingly important market for law firms seeking to strengthen their competition offerings. Per a statement on recent market expansion, several firms have launched offices or added teams in the city in recent years.
Among them, Paul Weiss opened a Brussels office in April 2024 as its first base in continental Europe, making hires from Macfarlanes, Simpson Thacher and the European Commission. Travers Smith also entered the Belgian capital in March 2025, with a team led by competition partners Stephen Whitfield and Nigel Seay, who divide their time between London and Brussels.
Source: FN London
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