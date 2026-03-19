When Does More Data Mean More Power?

This article examines the growing role of data in competition analysis and cautions against the simplistic assumption that more data necessarily translates into greater market power. The author explains that data can generate competitive advantages by improving product performance, enabling more precise targeting and monetization, strengthening customer retention through personalization, and reinforcing network effects. At the same time, the author argues that these advantages do not automatical

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