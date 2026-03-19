A PYMNTS Company

When Does More Data Mean More Power?

BY | March 19, 2026

This article examines the growing role of data in competition analysis and cautions against the simplistic assumption that more data necessarily translates into greater market power. The author explains that...

This article examines the growing role of data in competition analysis and cautions against the simplistic assumption that more data necessarily translates into greater market power. The author explains that data can generate competitive advantages by improving product performance, enabling more precise targeting and monetization, strengthening customer retention through personalization, and reinforcing network effects. At the same time, the author argues that these advantages do not automatical

...
THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 98.85.178.216

Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

Recent News
DOJ Official Highlights Role of Antitrust and Intellectual Property in Driving US Innovation
US Judge Dismisses X Lawsuit Alleging Advertising Boycott
Congress Passes Bill to Unfreeze Billions in Small Business R&D Funding  
EU Charges Major Adult Platforms Over Child Safety Failures Under Digital Services Act