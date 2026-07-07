When Referees Become Reformers: Due Process and Constitutional Considerations in Competition Market Investigations

Once strictly a tool for fact-finding and industry research, market investigation tools have recently evolved into forceful levers of regulatory power. A growing number of jurisdictions—including the United Kingdom, South Africa, Mexico, Iceland, and Greece—endow their competition authorities with the ability to impose binding, market-wide structural and behavioral remedies at the conclusion of market investigations. This article examines the due process risks in this shift to “interventio

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