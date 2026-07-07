A PYMNTS Company

When Referees Become Reformers: Due Process and Constitutional Considerations in Competition Market Investigations

BY and | July 7, 2026

Once strictly a tool for fact-finding and industry research, market investigation tools have recently evolved into forceful levers of regulatory power. A growing number of jurisdictions—including the United Kingdom, South...

Once strictly a tool for fact-finding and industry research, market investigation tools have recently evolved into forceful levers of regulatory power. A growing number of jurisdictions—including the United Kingdom, South Africa, Mexico, Iceland, and Greece—endow their competition authorities with the ability to impose binding, market-wide structural and behavioral remedies at the conclusion of market investigations. This article examines the due process risks in this shift to “interventio

...
THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 98.85.178.216

Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

Recent News
Prime Faces Federal Antitrust Suit Over Pharmacy Reimbursement Practices
Kudun & Partners Strengthens Competition Law Offering
Zillow iBuyer Lawsuit Delayed as Supreme Court Appeal Keeps Case on Hold
Sky to Acquire ITV Media Assets in £1.6 Billion UK Broadcasting Deal