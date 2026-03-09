White House Cybersecurity Plan Calls on Private Sector to Partner on US Operations
The White House released its long-awaited cybersecurity strategy outlining the administration’s priorities for the U.S. cyber posture, including taking a more offense-first approach to adversarial threats. The seven-page document lists six pillars underlying the strategy: shaping adversary behavior; promoting “common sense” regulation; modernizing and securing federal government networks; securing critical infrastructure; sustaining U.S. superiority in critical technologies; and building cyber talent and capacity.