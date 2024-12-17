A PYMNTS Company

Why Was Illumina/GRAIL Blocked in the EU? Reviewing The European Commission’s Assessment of Vertical Mergers in Light of the 2022 Prohibition Decision

BY | December 17, 2024

In Europe, the majority of discourse regarding Illumina/GRAIL has focused on the jurisdictional issues that played out before the European Commission and the European Court of Justice. The case’s substantive…

In Europe, the majority of discourse regarding Illumina/GRAIL has focused on the jurisdictional issues that played out before the European Commission and the European Court of Justice. The case’s substantive aspects, however, are noteworthy in their own right, as Illumina/GRAIL was the first case in which the EC prohibited a transaction based exclusively due to vertical concerns. It therefore provides an opportunity to consider what the prohibition decision tells us about the EC’s assessment o

...
THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 35.173.238.138

Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

Recent News
EU Regulator Fines Meta €251 Million Over 2018 Facebook Data Breach
US Antitrust Chief Jonathan Kanter to Step Down After Pivotal Three-Year Tenure
Sandoz Settles Price-Fixing Allegations with $275 Million Agreement
South Korea Fines Kakao Mobility $10.5 Million for Antitrust Violations