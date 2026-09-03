Yield-Splitting Stablecoins and Compliance with Yield Restrictions: “GENIUS” Move or Regulatory Trap?

The GENIUS Act prohibits yield-bearing payment stablecoins prompting efforts at structural innovation designed to preserve the economic appeal of yield and yet remaining within the regulatory perimeter. A recent concept is to split a tokenized real-world asset position into a fungible payment stablecoin and a parallel yield-bearing instrument at the moment of mint. This article examines such yield-splitting tokens and assesses whether they can satisfy the yield prohibition.

By Chris McDermott &

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