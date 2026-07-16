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Agentic AI Before CADE: The Current Challenges Faced in Brazilian Antitrust Enforcement

BY , and | July 16, 2026

Over the past several months, Brazil's competition authority, the Conselho Administrativo de Defesa Econômica ("CADE"), has emerged as an active enforcer in agentic AI markets. In a short span, it...

Over the past several months, Brazil’s competition authority, the Conselho Administrativo de Defesa Econômica (“CADE”), has emerged as an active enforcer in agentic AI markets. In a short span, it imposed an interim measure against Meta in the WhatsApp investigation, ruled on five call-in proceedings targeting non-notified partnerships between large technology firms and generative AI startups, and converted an Amazon/OpenAI transaction from fast-track to long-form review. Read

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