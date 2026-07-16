Agentic AI Before CADE: The Current Challenges Faced in Brazilian Antitrust Enforcement

Over the past several months, Brazil’s competition authority, the Conselho Administrativo de Defesa Econômica (“CADE”), has emerged as an active enforcer in agentic AI markets. In a short span, it imposed an interim measure against Meta in the WhatsApp investigation, ruled on five call-in proceedings targeting non-notified partnerships between large technology firms and generative AI startups, and converted an Amazon/OpenAI transaction from fast-track to long-form review. Read

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