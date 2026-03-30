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Aligning Innovation and Better Regulation in Europe: A Science For Policy Perspective

BY , , , , and | March 30, 2026

This article argues that regulation and innovation in the European Union can be mutually reinforcing when guided by science-for-policy. In light of concerns about Europe’s competitiveness and innovation gap, it...

This article argues that regulation and innovation in the European Union can be mutually reinforcing when guided by science-for-policy. In light of concerns about Europe’s competitiveness and innovation gap, it shows how well-designed regulation can reduce uncertainty, set common standards and incentivize technological upgrading. Drawing on the work of the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre, the paper highlights four areas: collaboration in critical technologies, science-based align

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