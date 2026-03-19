Antitrust Chronicle® – Data-Driven Competition

Dear Readers,

This Chronicle focuses on data-driven competition and its implications for enforcement, merger control, and digital regulation. Across the contributions in this edition, a common theme emerges: as firms compete through the acquisition, processing, and deployment of data, competition authorities must reconsider how traditional antitrust tools apply to markets where information flows, algorithmic decision-making, and digital ecosystems play a defining role.

Alexandre de Corni

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